Like coach Rohan Smith, our supporters panel were proud of the effort Leeds, hit by injuries to three key players and a red card, put in before being beaten by a drop goal in the final seconds of extra-time.

Here’s what they made of that game and performance, including some thoughts on golden-point and the referee’s performance, plus a look ahead to Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers in Newcastle.

IAIN SHARP

Sam Walters, pictured feeling like the YEP fans' Jury did about Leeds' loss to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds and Saints served up a classic last Friday night, with the home side only missing out by an extra-time golden-point.

I’m not a fan of the system and in an era where player welfare is supposed to be paramount, I fail to see the benefit of flogging them for 10 extra minutes when, on this occasion, they had all given everything in the regulation 80 minutes.

Leeds also dished up the sort of committed performance we all knew they were capable of and frankly, if they’d applied themselves with the same vigour throughout the season, win or lose, the fan base would be far happier.

Saints, to me, have always been a classy side in the way they conduct themselves, but there now seem to be a grubby element creeping in to how they behave: Alex Warmsley’s clear dissent towards the match official and, for me, Jonny Lomax was the catalyst for the 77th minute brawl between the two teams.

Lewis Dodd boots Saints' golden point winner against Leeds, not a rule the YEP Rhinos Jury agree with. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

You only need to cast your mind back to last year’s Grand Final to see a Saints player preferring to goad the Leeds contingent, rather than celebrate with his teammates.

Maybe the RFL needs to clamp down, like the sin-binning dished out to Josh Griffin for patting someone’s head after a mistake.

Good luck to those heading for the Magic Weekend in Newcastle, with a train strike looming. Given the injury crisis at Leeds, it might be prudent to pack your boots too.

BECKY OXLEY

The YEP Jury were impressed with Justin Sangare's performance against Saints. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Well, what a game that was. My heart was in my mouth for 90 minutes - an absolute cracker which didn’t fail to entertain.

The whole ground was electric and it felt amazing. We started off as we meant to go on and, even though we were dead on our feet, continued for the full game.

We showed some good attacking play as well as defensively holding Saints out. Our forwards were absolutely immense and there were a couple of decisions that I didn’t think were right, but hey I’m not the referee.

I believe Justin Sangare’s try should have been allowed and I don’t think James McDonnell punched Jonny Lomax.

Golden-point won the game for Saints and I’m still not sure I like the concept. I feel a draw would have been the fairest result for both teams. To go for 80 minutes and then have to go again is extra pressure on the players I don’t think is needed

This week is Magic Weekend and we have our local rivals Castleford Tigers. It’s a neutral ground and a game both teams want to win. We are going to be a bit light with injuries, but I’m going to go for a Rhinos victory.

DAVID MUHL

Wow, Wow, Wow. Just what can you say?

There are times when the scoreline doesn’t tell the full story, or matter that much. This was a performance of determination and character by the Rhinos.

I have been a supporter of the Rhinos for over 55 years and there aren’t many times in that period when I have been as proud of my team as I was last Friday.

This was a game where we had no right to be in with a chance really, injuries decimated us and we were down to minimal subs for most of the second half.

The players defended with real determination and guts and there were heroes across the park. Cam Smith was superb, Justin Sangare was awesome, his best performance by far in a Leeds Jersey.

Richie Myler had a good game both at full-back and in the halves and Rhyse Martin, other than missing what would have been a winning goal, was everywhere in defence and attack.

In fact, there wasn’t a player who didn’t have a great game. I also have to mention the 18th man, the crowd. It’s a long time since I’ve felt such a great atmosphere in the South Stand. Fans, you were awesome!

With a little luck we could have won this game. In my view - and I’ve rewatched it on TV several times - there was nothing wrong with Sangare’s try and even Tom Holroyd’s was 50/50.

There were some strange decisions from the referee Liam Moore. The sending off was ridiculous, there was never a punch thrown.

This is not sour grapes, I have said it for years, golden-point is a ridiculous rule. What’s wrong with a draw? Let’s hope the injuries don’t affect our game too much at Magic Weekend. I really feel for Harry Newman and hope his injury is not as bad as it looks.

SAM BROCKSOM

On a night that saw three injuries in the first 30 minutes, it wasn’t for a lack of effort that we lost last Friday.

The boys dug deep and if it wasn’t for a golden-point rule that needs to be removed from the

league format, we would have got something from the game.

Tom Holroyd was immense, Justin Sangare impressed in a longer stint and James Donaldson was underrated in defence.

I don’t like to slate the referee as they are human and they only get one look at the action, but some of the calls really hurt us. Countless rips given as knock-ons, Saints stood yards offside and the James McDonnell red card incident, need I say more?

Anyway, on to Magic Weekend. I don’t know why Super League want to get rid of the event. It should be a key part of the rugby league calendar.

Castleford are very beatable, but we said that last time. If we play like we did last week, but with a fully fit 17, I can’t see anything but a victory to round off day one in Newcastle.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

After another close encounter between the two most successful teams in Super League, my heart has finally begun to slow down from watching Leeds lose to St Helens with 30 seconds left on the clock.

The effort and fight shown by the Rhinos was easily the biggest positive for me. Losing three key players to injuries and another to a red card meant it was going to be an uphill battle, but every single player put in a shift and a half.

Our defence was outstanding from the first minute, in my opinion. To keep the current champions to 13 points is no small feat and the challenge now is for them to provide this level of defence every match.

The most frustrating part of the game, though, was our inability to win it. This was possibly a direct result of having so many key players missing, but the lack of composure when we had the ball on their try line was disappointing to see.

Too many players were trying to make the hero play instead of going for a drop goal and backing themselves to keep Saints out.

Putting in a big effort is always pleasing to see, but ultimately it does not put points on the table for us.

Looking ahead to Castleford at the Magic Weekend, the team are going to have to provide another massive effort given the players we have missing.