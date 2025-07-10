Aussie star praises Super League standard as Leeds Rhinos women prepare for big game v St Helens

Having played at the sport’s top level in Australia, Leeds Rhinos half-back Mel Howard says she has been impressed with the standard of Betfred Women’s Super League.

Howard joined Rhinos - who take on St Helens at AMT Headingley tomorrow (Friday) - earlier this year from Newcastle Knights, in the southern hemisphere Women’s Premiership. She previously played with National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) clubs St George-Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters and featured for New South Wales in the 2020 State of Origin match.

The women’s game suffered a blow when England were thrashed 90-4 by the Aussies in Las Vegas five months ago, but Howard insisted the code here is in good shape and getting better. She said: “The standard in Australia is first-class and the best in the world, but I have been really impressed with the standards over here.

Mel Howard scores for Leeds Rhinos in their big Betfred Women's Super League win against Leigh Leopards two weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think it is building to become more professional. It is heading in the right direction and I am really enjoying myself. It is a little bit different to back home, but I can’t fault the club. They have been incredible, the team and coaching staff have made me feel welcome and I feel like I’ve made a little home away from home, which is lovely. We’re stringing a few wins together now which has been nice as well.”

Rhinos managed only one point, from a draw at Saints, in their opening three league games this season, but go into tomorrow’s curtain-raiser to the men’s game on the back of a trio of big wins which have lifted them from second-bottom to fourth in the table. Injuries had an impact at the start of the campaign, but Howard said: “Hopefully coming into this game we are a bit fresher and with a few more of the girls available.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I love a Friday night game; any game at Headingley, I’ve really enjoyed myself and to play in front of the men is super-cool, especially towards the back end of the match. It is awesome to have a bit more of a crowd than normal. Having the crowd there behind us is good.”

Tally Bryer, Lucy Murray, Kaiya Glynn, Frankie Blakey and Grace Field are all back in contention for Rhinos following injury. Keara Bennett misses out after picking up a knock in training.

Mel Howard on the attack for Leeds Rhinos during their draw at St Helens two months ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos women (v St Helens): from Stead, Cousins, Nuttall, Howard, Walker, Sykes, Northrop, Brown, Murray, Dainton, Bruce, Donnelly, Glynn, Greening, Whitehead, Field, Short, Boyd, Blakey, Bryer, Sharp.