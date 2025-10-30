A Leeds Rhinos player has been called into England’s squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran back-rower Kallum Watkins is included in coach Shaun Wane’s 19 ahead of Saturday’s must-win showdown at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. The 34-year-old will win his 30th Test cap, if selected.

Clubmate Mikolaj Oledzki, who was 19th man when England lost 26-6 in last weekend’s opening encounter at Wembley, retains his place in the initial group, but Leeds centre Harry Newman has again been left out. Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and prop Mike McMeeken are included after featuring last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also coming into contention are Canberra Raiders second-rower/loose-forward Morgan Smithies and Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith. Watkins and Smithies are vying to replace John Bateman in the matchday side. The North Queensland Cowboys second-rower has been dropped after starting last week. Oledzki could replace Ethan Havard, one of the first-choice props at Wembley, in the 17.

Leeds Rhinos' Kallum Watkins is in contention to play for England in Saturday's second Test against Australia. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith is expected to start alongside captain George Williams, with Mikey Lewis potentially dropping to the bench. Jack Welsby is not included in the initial squad, so AJ Brimson is likely to take over at full-back for his England debut. The Gold Coast Titans man changed his international eligibility from Australia earlier this year.

Wane said: “I needed to make some changes to the side that lost last week at Wembley and I have done that. The beauty of having such a strong squad is that we are bringing some really talented players into the side ahead of this weekend’s game, but the fact remains we simply need to be better this time around.

“I want us to show the very best of us, play at the level I know we can and ultimately level this Ashes Series. We are heading to a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium and I have no doubt the English supporters will get behind the team and be that 18th man for us on Saturday afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s squad is: AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), George Williams (Warrington Wolves, Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).