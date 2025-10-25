4/10-7/10: Peter Smith's England player ratings from 26-6 loss to Australia in 1st Ashes Test

After all the hype, the Kangaroos proved a cut above, powering into a 26-0 lead before Daryl Clark’s late try, converted by Mikey Lewis, gave the record 60,812 crowd something to celebrate. It was a tough afternoon for England who now need to regroup ahead of next Saturday’s second match at Everton. Here’s how the England players rated.
1. Full-back: Jack Welsby (number 1)
Made an early error with a long pass into touch, held up Hudson Young over the line soon after half-time 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Winger: Dom Young (no 2)
Some strong carries, but was tackled by Gehemat Shibasak and lost possession on his one attacking chance 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Herbie Farnworth (no 3)
Looked the England player most likely to make things happen; saved a try with an ankle-tap on Josh Addo-Carr 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle (no 4)
Posed a threat in the first half; only some Reece Walsh brilliance prevented him putting Mikey Lewis; great tackle on Mark Nawaqanitawase in the late stages 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Wing: Tom Johnstone (no 5)
Coped well with some testing bombs, but should have backed himself, rather than kicking late in the first half 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Stand-off: George Williams (no 6)
Tested the Aussies at times in the opening stanza, dropped the ball darting for the line early in the second half 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com