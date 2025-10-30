Leeds Rhinos ace scores vital tries as England hit back to beat Australia in wheelchair Ashes Test
World champions England trailed by two points midway through the second half, but scored five unanswered tries late on to seal a hard-fought 56-28 victory. Collins continued his impressive form on the tour by crossing for two tries in the first half, setting up three more and kicking four conversions.
Halifax Panthers’ Rob Hawkins touched down for a hat-trick and landed four goals and England’s other try scorers were the London Roosters’ trio of Joe Coyd, Lewis King and Mason Billington, Finlay O’Neill (Halifax) and Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons). Zac Schumacher bagged a brace of tries and four goals for the Aussies, with Dan Anstey crossing twice and Corey Cannane also touching down.
Castleford Tigers’ Luis Domingos was an unused reserve for England who received their match jerseys from former Rhinos boss Brian McDermott, now an assistant-coach with NRL club Gold Coast Titans. The second and final Test is at the same venue on Sunday.