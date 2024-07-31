Leeds Rhinos linked with Canterbury Bulldogs forward: recruitment boss responds to Australian report
A report in the Aussie media says Rhinos have “put out a request” for Canterbury Bulldogs prop Liam Knight. The 29-year-old made his NRL debut for Manly Sea Eagles in 2016 and also had spells with Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs before joining Bulldogs last year.
According to Channel Nine Wide World of Sports, Knight - who is out of contract in October - is “likely to be given a release” after only two NRL appearances in 2024. Super League clubs have until Friday to sign players for this season, but Rhinos would need to remove a player from their import quota to bring in an overseas recruit.
Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease indicated earlier this week signings were unlikely before the transfer window closes and today told the Yorkshire Evening Post there is nothing in the link with Knight.
Leeds are hopeful Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand are close to returning from injury, which would ease their problems in the front-row. Tom Holroyd remains on the long-term casualty list and Mikolaj Oledzki picked up an injury late in last week’s win at Huddersfield Giants, but coach Brad Arthur is hopeful he will be available for Saturday’s crucial game at Salford Red Devils. Sam Eseh, who was Leeds’ other starting prop last week, has been recalled by Wigan Warriors following a loan stint with Rhinos.
