Leeds Rhinos injuries: who's out and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 7th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST
A long pre-season is finally over, but Leeds Rhinos didn’t get through it unscathed.

Rhinos’ competitive season begins tomorrow (Saturday) with a Betfred Challenge Cup tie against amateurs Wests Warriors and they are back at AMT Headingley seven days later when Wakefield Trinity are the visitors in Super League round one. Three of the players who ended last year on the casualty list remain unavailable and Rhinos picked up one major long-term injury in pre-season, but there is some good news ahead of next week. Here’s the current injury roster.

1. Leeds Rhinos

The full-back began pre-season carrying a hamstring injury and subsequently picked up a calf muscle issue. He is likely to be out of action until around Super League round four, in March.

2. Lachie Miller

Leeds’ star signing suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors on January 26 and won't play a competitive match this year.

3. Maika Sivo

The hooker suffered a knee ligament injury against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, but is in training and hopes to be available for next week.

4. Jarrod O'Connor

The 20-year-old forward, who made his debut last term, underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. A return date has not yet been confirmed.

5. Ben Littlewood

The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July and a return date has not been announced.

6. Ned McCormack

