Rhinos’ competitive season begins tomorrow (Saturday) with a Betfred Challenge Cup tie against amateurs Wests Warriors and they are back at AMT Headingley seven days later when Wakefield Trinity are the visitors in Super League round one. Three of the players who ended last year on the casualty list remain unavailable and Rhinos picked up one major long-term injury in pre-season, but there is some good news ahead of next week. Here’s the current injury roster.