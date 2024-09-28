Leeds Rhinos' last hope for Grand Final glory: wheelchair leaders face Wigan Warriors in semi-final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Leeds Rhinos team is still in with a chance of Grand Final glory.

Rhinos’ wheelchair side face Wigan Warriors today (Saturday) in a play-off semi-final at The Edge, in Leeds (6.30pm). The winners will meet either Halifax Panthers or London Roosters, who clash earlier this afternoon, in the title decider at the Allam Sports Centre in Hull on Sunday, October 13.

Leeds Rhinos with the Betfred Wheelchair Super League leaders' shield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Three Rhinos players, Josh Butler, Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell, have been nominated for the Wheels of Steel honour, which will be presented at rugby league’s awards night at the Royal Armouries in Leeds next month. The shortlist is completed by Panthers’ Jeremy Bourson and Joe Coyd of London Roosters.

Butler, 22, is also in contention for the young player of the year award, which is open to players who were 23 or under at the start of the 2024 season. The other nominees are Nathan Roberts of Wigan and Panthers duo Nat Wright and Rob Hawkins. Rhinos’ James Simpson is on the shortlist for coach of the year, along with Tom Coyd (London), Mike Swainger (Hull FC) and Wayne Boardman (Halifax).