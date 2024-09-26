From 3/10 to 8/10: Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings for 2024 season

By Peter Smith
Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 18:12 BST
A top-six finish was the minimum expectation for Leeds Rhinos going into the 2024 season, but, for the second successive year, they came up short.

Three wins from their first four games got Rhinos off to a strong start before the wheels came off and a string of disappointing results and performances led to the departure of coach Rohan Smith in June. There were signs of improvement under new boss Brad Arthur, but not enough to avoid another eighth-placed finish.

As in 2023, Leeds used a total of 30 players, with two playing in every game. With time on the field taken into account, here’s how every player who made a first team appearance rated for the 2024 campaign as a whole.

Here's how the players rated.

1. Leeds Rhinos 2024

Here's how the players rated. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
25 appearances, 7 tries. One of a kind; was still playing union 7s under Rohan Smith, but looked like a rugby league player when Brad Arthur took over 6.

2. Lachie Miller (squad number one)

25 appearances, 7 tries. One of a kind; was still playing union 7s under Rohan Smith, but looked like a rugby league player when Brad Arthur took over 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
12 appearances, 3 tries. No doubting his quality, but four separate injuries meant he wasn’t on the field enough to make a major contribution 4.

3. David Fusitu'a (no 2)

12 appearances, 3 tries. No doubting his quality, but four separate injuries meant he wasn’t on the field enough to make a major contribution 4. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
23 appearances, 8 tries. Drifted in and out of games; scored some good tries, but maybe tried to do too much himself 5.

4. Harry Newman (no 3)

23 appearances, 8 tries. Drifted in and out of games; scored some good tries, but maybe tried to do too much himself 5. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Found it tough going in his first Super League season; the former NRL Grand Final winner is capable of a lot more 5.

5. Paul Momirovski (no 4)

Found it tough going in his first Super League season; the former NRL Grand Final winner is capable of a lot more 5. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
19 appearances, 14 tries. Deservedly Rhinos’ player of the year, scored some spectacular tries, made big metres, never gave less than his all 8.

6. Ash Handley (no 5)

19 appearances, 14 tries. Deservedly Rhinos’ player of the year, scored some spectacular tries, made big metres, never gave less than his all 8. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peter SmithRhinosLeeds