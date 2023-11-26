Australian full-back Lachie Miller says the squad and playing philosophy at his new club Leeds Rhinos is “exciting and something I wanted to be part of”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Newcastle Knights speedster has already met his new teammates, done some work in the gym and is set to train with Rhinos for the first time this week. He is the sixth of Rhinos’ off-season recruits to arrive at the club, leaving only centre Paul Momirovski, who was with Sydney Roosters last term, still to join the group.

“It was always something I wanted to do, come over here and play footy,” Miller told The Yorkshire Evening Post. “I’ve always liked the style of footy and with the timing of where I was at in my career and how things were going at Newcastle, I had a chat with Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] about the style he wanted to play and I watched a couple of Leeds games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The footy Leeds play and the core players Rohan told me they were going to keep was exciting and something I wanted to be part of. Pretty much from the moment I spoke to Rohan, I was keen on getting across here and in and among it.”

New Rhinos signing Lachie Miller played for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2012. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Miller played rugby union sevens for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago before switching to league with NRL side Cronulla Sharks, where he scored three tries in seven appearances in 2022. With William Kennedy established as Sharks’ first-choice full-back, he switched to Newcastle this year and crossed twice in 12 games, as well as kicking 26 goals. He was contracted until the end of 2025, but lost his place in the side when superstar Kalyn Ponga resumed the full-back role after a spell at stand-off.

Miller contributed three try-assists, three line breaks and 83 tackle busts in the NRL last season, gaining 2,146 metres at an average of 178 per game. His pace and livewire attacking style could be made for Betfred Super League and he is confident he will fit in with Smith’s style of rugby. “I think the team that’s here will really suit the way I want to play,” he noted. “They’ve got a really good core bunch of players, but some of the young players coming through are very skilful and very athletic.”

Miller is aware of fellow Rhinos signings Matt Frawley and Momirovski from the NRL and looking forward to playing alongside them and ex-Salford stars Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers, as well as the established squad. He said: “Matt was steering them around last year at Canberra. He was a big part of what they did and Brodie Croft was Man of Steel a couple of years ago so they have a very good team, it is really exciting.”

Lachie Miller and his family arrived in England last Tuesday. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith said at the time Miller was signed he regarded him as a full-back and that was underlined when the newcomer was allocated the number one jersey for 2024. Miller confirmed: “I do like full-back as a preference. I have played in the halves, centre and hooker as well; I have a bit of versatility, but if I had to choose, it would be full-back.”

Rhinos have connections with Miller’s previous club Newcastle. Leeds’ most successful team boss Brian McDermott is an assistant coach there and Knights legend Danny Buderus was a Grand Final winner with Rhinos in 2012. Miller said: “I spoke to Bedsy and he didn’t have a bad word to say about the place. I spoke to Brian as well and they had everything good to say, so I have come across with high expectations.”

As for the competition as a whole, Miller added: “I’ve had a good look at it, especially since I committed to coming over. I’ve watched a lot of footage of games and I think it is a really high standard, tough and really physical, but it won’t be until I get on the field that I really know what I am dealing with.”