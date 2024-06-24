3 Leeds Rhinos men in England squad, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, St Helens stars called up for French Test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Leeds Rhinos players have been selected in the England squad for Saturday’s mid-season Test against France - including one shock name.

Second-rower James McDonnell is in contention for his England debut in Toulouse and clubmates Ash Handley and Harry Newman are also in a 20-man group. Wigan-born McDonnell was capped by England Knights in 2021, but played for Ireland at the World Cup two years ago.

He began his career with Wigan and joined Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season, after being spotted by then-coach Rohan Smith during a loan spell with Leigh Centurions. Injury kept him out of Leeds’ first two games this year, but he has been ever-present since then.

England coach Shuan Wane. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Centre Newman retains his place after playing in all three Tests against Tonga last autumn. Winger Handley missed that series through injury. Both were ruled out of Rhinos’ win against Leigh Leopards last Friday because of concussion, but are expected to be available for Saturday.

Other new faces include Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood and Hull KR’s ex-Rhinos loose-forward Elliot Minchella. Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson and St Helens prop George Delaney are also contention for a Test debut.

Dewsbury-born Wood was part of Huddersfield’s academy and had spells on loan or dual-registration with a variety of clubs, including Halifax, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams, before joining Hull KR in 2022. He signed for Castleford in pre-season and has been a stand-out this term, despite Tigers’ disappointing league form. Minchella came through Rhinos’ youth system and made his Super League debut for Leeds in 2013.

England coach Shaun Wane said: “I’m pleased with the squad we’ve brought together for this mid-season international and there is a strong balance between some more experienced international players and some newer faces to the England squad.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley has been recalled to England's squad for the mid-season Test against France in Toulouse on Saturday. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“All of the new players who have come into the squad have impressed me with their performances in the Betfred Super League this season and have earned their spot. Having travelled to face France back in 2021, we know they will offer us a stern test which is exactly what we need ahead of the two-game series against Samoa this Autumn.”