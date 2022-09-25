Saints, the hosts and league leaders, thought they had won it through a converted try in the 79th minute, only for Jack Sinfield to level the scores with a drop goal after Leeds got the ball back from the restart.

The half-back then had an attempted one-pointer blocked in extra-time only for the ball to reach Frater whose touchdown in the corner won the title for Leeds.

It was the Milford product’s second try of the game, after he was drafted into the side in place of injured winger Neil Tchamambe.

Jack Sinfield's drop goal sent the academy Grand Final into extra-time. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos, coached by Chev Walker, raced into a 10-0 lead after 23 minutes. Jack Smith opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a try which Sinfield improved and then Alfie Edgell went over.

Keane Gilford pulled a try back for Saints, converted by Will Roberts and Ben Lane crossed to level the scores seven minutes before the interval.

Edgell’s second try and a Sinfield conversion gave Leeds a 16-10 half-time advantage, but Saints levelled for the second time through Nathan Bannerman’s touchdown and Roberts’ second goal.

Sinfield edged Leeds ahead with a drop goal 17 minutes from time and Frater’s first touchdown, with 12 minutes left, opened a five-point gap.

Rhinos academy coach Chev Walker. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

Crucially, Sinfield couldn’t add the extras and it looked like Leeds, who finished second in the table, would be pipped when George Delaney went over and Roberts added the extras.

St Helens under-18s: Lane, Will, Vaughan, Sambou, Gilford, Archer, Roberts, Delaney, Peposhui, Devine, Pyke, Buckley, Dean. Subs Nolan, Braddish, Stephens, Bannerman.