Leeds Rhinos are wary of a French reaction at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, forward James Bentley says.

This weekend is the third successive season the sides have met in March, during the early stages of the Betfred Super League campaign. On both occasions - round six two years ago and the third match of last term - Catalans had won all their previous games, but came unstuck against Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

This time, the French outfit are looking for their first league win, after a loss at home to Hull FC and away defeats by Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards. Coach Steve McNamara admitted he was surprised by how poor his team were in last week’s 34-6 drubbing at Leigh and Bentley insisted Rhinos are expecting a backlash.

“It is a big game,” the second-rower said. “Going over there is always a tough challenge and they are fighting for everything at the minute. They are a strong team, look at their squad and there’s a lot of big names in there. No matter when you play them, it is going to be a tough game. Add in the way they’ve started and it’s going to be even tougher for us.”

Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley takes of Daejarn Asi, of Castleford Tigers, during last week's derby. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Leeds have won their last two, after a home defeat by Wakefield Trinity in round one, but Bentley reckons the way they finished last Sunday’s 38-24 victory against Castleford Tigers wasn’t good enough. Rhinos led 38-6 early in the final quarter, but missed a chance to give their points difference a major boost.

“We were really happy with how we went for the first hour, but a bit disappointed with the last 20 minutes,” Bentley reflected. “It felt a bit like a loss at the end of that, but we got the win - that’s the main thing and we go again this week.

“We want to be a top team, we are striving to be up there and we can’t be finishing games like that. We are just chalking off games a week at a time and we’ll keep building and go from there.”

James Bentley in action for Leeds Rhinos against Castelford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

On a personal note, Bentley was outstanding against Tigers before limping off with an ankle injury late in the contest. Of his start to the campaign, he said: “I am fairly happy, we are building and going all right. There’s a bit of work to do on my discipline still - a couple of penalties I need to get out of my game, but [last week] I was really happy.”

Boss Brad Arthur made a point of shaking Bentley’s hand after he was taken off for a breather late in Rhinos’ win at Salford Red Devils two weeks ago. Bentley seems to be the sort of player Arthur admires and the feeling is mutual.

“He is definitely bringing the best out of me,” Bentley said. “He is a hard task master and he demands a lot from me. That’s what I like and need as an individual so I am really enjoying being coached by him.”

Bentley was involved in a bizarre moment as he left the field last week, dashing back into the action in an attempt to shut down a Tigers break. “I didn’t actually get all the way off,” he recalled. “The competitiveness inside me just kicked in, I think.”