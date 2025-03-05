Leeds Rhinos’ fans who can’t make the trip to France this weekend will have the option to watch the game at Catalans Dragons on television or live stream.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match will be shown live via the red button on Sky Sports+ and also covered on the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. This year, fans can purchase a SuperLeague+ round pass, offering live coverage of four matches on any given weekend and delayed coverage of the other two, for £12.99.

Individual games on the same service cost £7.99, a monthly subscription is £19.99 and an annual subscription £129.99. Here’s how to watch this weekend’s Super League matches, with channel details and kick-off times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's how to watching this weekend's televised Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, March 6: Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports action from 7.30pm.

Friday, March 7: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; St Helens v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, March 8: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm UK), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, March 9: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity (1pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 12.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (1pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 12.55pm and SuperLeague+.