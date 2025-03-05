Rugby league on TV: how to watch Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, plus cost of viewing SuperLeague+
The match will be shown live via the red button on Sky Sports+ and also covered on the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. This year, fans can purchase a SuperLeague+ round pass, offering live coverage of four matches on any given weekend and delayed coverage of the other two, for £12.99.
Individual games on the same service cost £7.99, a monthly subscription is £19.99 and an annual subscription £129.99. Here’s how to watch this weekend’s Super League matches, with channel details and kick-off times.
Thursday, March 6: Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports action from 7.30pm.
Friday, March 7: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; St Helens v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports action from 7.30pm.
Saturday, March 8: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm UK), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.
Sunday, March 9: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity (1pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 12.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (1pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 12.55pm and SuperLeague+.
