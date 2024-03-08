Leeds Rhinos first teamers, trialist and Bradford Bulls man named in squad for reserves opener

Six members of Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad are poised to feature in the reserves’ opening game of the season at Leigh Leopards tomorrow (Saturday).
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reserves coach Tony Smith’s 21-man squad includes full-back Alfied Edgell, scrum-half Jack Sinfield and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton who are all in the initial group for tonight’s Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh. Prop Kieran Hudson, an off-season signing from Castleford Tigers, will continue his comeback from an Achilles injury suffered 14 months ago. He returned in a pre-season game against Hunslet last month.

Read More
Read more: Latest Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos Super League team news and 21-ma...

Also included in the second-string squad is first team hooker Corey Johnson who joined Bradford Bulls on loan last week and centre Ned McCormack, after he featured in the initial 21 for the Super League win over Catalans Dragons six months ago. Trialist winger Josh Gillespie, a former Northampton Saints and England under-20s rugby union player, will play his first game in the 13-a-side code.

Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton is in the squad for Leeds Rhinos' opening reserve fixture at Leigh on Saturday. Picture by Steve Riding.Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton is in the squad for Leeds Rhinos' opening reserve fixture at Leigh on Saturday. Picture by Steve Riding.
Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton is in the squad for Leeds Rhinos' opening reserve fixture at Leigh on Saturday. Picture by Steve Riding.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos reserves’ 21-man squad is: Freddie Brennan-Jones, Mason Corbett, Alfie Edgell, Kyden Frater, Josh Gillespie, Harrison Gilmore, Bobby Hartley, Kieran Hudson, Corey Johnson, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Fergus McCormack, Ned McCormack, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Joe Phillips, Dylan Proud, Ashton Robinson, Jack Sinfield, Jack Smith, Harry Taylor, Shane Tuohey.

Related topics:Corey JohnsonTONY SMITHBradford Bulls