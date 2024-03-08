Leeds Rhinos first teamers, trialist and Bradford Bulls man named in squad for reserves opener
Reserves coach Tony Smith’s 21-man squad includes full-back Alfied Edgell, scrum-half Jack Sinfield and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton who are all in the initial group for tonight’s Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh. Prop Kieran Hudson, an off-season signing from Castleford Tigers, will continue his comeback from an Achilles injury suffered 14 months ago. He returned in a pre-season game against Hunslet last month.
Also included in the second-string squad is first team hooker Corey Johnson who joined Bradford Bulls on loan last week and centre Ned McCormack, after he featured in the initial 21 for the Super League win over Catalans Dragons six months ago. Trialist winger Josh Gillespie, a former Northampton Saints and England under-20s rugby union player, will play his first game in the 13-a-side code.
Rhinos reserves’ 21-man squad is: Freddie Brennan-Jones, Mason Corbett, Alfie Edgell, Kyden Frater, Josh Gillespie, Harrison Gilmore, Bobby Hartley, Kieran Hudson, Corey Johnson, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Fergus McCormack, Ned McCormack, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Joe Phillips, Dylan Proud, Ashton Robinson, Jack Sinfield, Jack Smith, Harry Taylor, Shane Tuohey.