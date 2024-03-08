Latest Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos Super League team news and 21-man squads
Prop Mikolaj Oledzki returns to the mix after missing two games because of a damaged shoulder and winger Derrell Olpherts has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time this year, following a hip injury. Half-back Jack Sinfield, full-back Alfied Edgell and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their place in the initial squad after not playing last weekend, but James Bentley drops out as he serves a one-match ban. Fellow forwards Sam Lisone and James Donaldson are still suspended and winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and second-row Morgan Gannon (head) remain on the casualty list.
Leigh are without former Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe who suffered a calf muscle tear in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens. Loose-forward John Asiata is sidelined by a similar problem from the same game, but prop Tom Amone returns after a one-match ban. Other players vying for a call into Leopards’ 17 are centre/winger Ed Chamberlain, second-row Oliver Holmes, half-back Ben McNamara, full-back Umyla Hanley and forward Jacob Gannon.
Leigh Leopards: from O’Brien, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Moylan, Lam, Amone, Mulhern, O’Donnell, Hughes, Norman, Davis, Halton, Trout, Nakubuwai, Chamberlain, Holmes, McNamara, Hanley, Gannon, Dwyer.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Holroyd, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Olpherts, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton.
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.