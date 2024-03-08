Latest Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos Super League team news and 21-man squads

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki returns to the mix after missing two games because of a damaged shoulder and winger Derrell Olpherts has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time this year, following a hip injury. Half-back Jack Sinfield, full-back Alfied Edgell and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their place in the initial squad after not playing last weekend, but James Bentley drops out as he serves a one-match ban. Fellow forwards Sam Lisone and James Donaldson are still suspended and winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and second-row Morgan Gannon (head) remain on the casualty list.