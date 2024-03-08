Latest Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos Super League team news and 21-man squads

Leeds Rhinos have two players back in contention for tonight’s (Friday’s) tip to Leigh Leopards, with one dropping out from the team which beat Catalans Dragons six days ago.
Prop Mikolaj Oledzki returns to the mix after missing two games because of a damaged shoulder and winger Derrell Olpherts has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time this year, following a hip injury. Half-back Jack Sinfield, full-back Alfied Edgell and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their place in the initial squad after not playing last weekend, but James Bentley drops out as he serves a one-match ban. Fellow forwards Sam Lisone and James Donaldson are still suspended and winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and second-row Morgan Gannon (head) remain on the casualty list.

Leigh are without former Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe who suffered a calf muscle tear in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens. Loose-forward John Asiata is sidelined by a similar problem from the same game, but prop Tom Amone returns after a one-match ban. Other players vying for a call into Leopards’ 17 are centre/winger Ed Chamberlain, second-row Oliver Holmes, half-back Ben McNamara, full-back Umyla Hanley and forward Jacob Gannon.

Winger Derrell Olpherts has been named in Rhinos' initial 21-man squad for the first time this season. Picture by Steve Riding.Winger Derrell Olpherts has been named in Rhinos' initial 21-man squad for the first time this season. Picture by Steve Riding.
Leigh Leopards: from O’Brien, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Moylan, Lam, Amone, Mulhern, O’Donnell, Hughes, Norman, Davis, Halton, Trout, Nakubuwai, Chamberlain, Holmes, McNamara, Hanley, Gannon, Dwyer.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Holroyd, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Olpherts, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.

