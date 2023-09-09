Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed a member of Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad won’t be the club next year.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds-born winger Liam Tindall is out of contract at the end of this season and Smith revealed in May the player had rejected the offer of a new deal.

An announcement has yet to be made about his future and he was in Rhinos’ initial squad for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, but Smith said there has been no change of heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Leeds product has not played a first team game for Rhinos since June and Smith confirmed: “He is not going to be re-signed here.