Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed a member of Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad won’t be the club next year.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Leeds-born winger Liam Tindall is out of contract at the end of this season and Smith revealed in May the player had rejected the offer of a new deal.

An announcement has yet to be made about his future and he was in Rhinos’ initial squad for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, but Smith said there has been no change of heart.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
The East Leeds product has not played a first team game for Rhinos since June and Smith confirmed: “He is not going to be re-signed here.

“[Where he goes next] will have to come from Liam or whichever club he has agreed with. I believe that has been sorted for some period of time now, but that [news is] not mine to break.”

