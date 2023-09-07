2 could return and teenager called up but big names still missing as Leeds Rhinos squad named v Wigan Warriors
Rhinos could be boosted by the return of winger Ash Handley who missed last weekend’s win at Hull FC with a foot injury and hooker/stand-off Corey Johnson is back in contention following Achilles tendonitis.
But concussion victims half-back Aidan Sezer and second-row James Bentley are unavailable for the second successive game and there is no place for winger/centre Nene Macdonald.
He failed to return as planned from paternity leave in Australia and his future at the club in now in doubt. Adding to concerns in the three-quarters, Luis Roberts is ruled out with an ankle injury sustained at Hull.In what the club said was an “admin error”, Roberts was initially named in the 21, but quickly replaced by Johnson.
Eighteen-year-old full-back Riley Lumb has been included in the initial 21 for the first time. Fellow teenager Alfie Edgell is also in contention for his debut after being 18th man last week and winger Liam Tindall, who has not played since June, retains his place in the initial 21.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb.
Wigan’s 21 is: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Sam Powell, Lian Byrne, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, PatrickMago, Brad O’Neill. Abbas Miski, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Ryan Hampshire, Tyler Dupree.