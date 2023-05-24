Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos news: first team player set to leave after rejecting contract offer

Another of Leeds Rhinos first team squad is set to follow Sam Walters out of the club at the end of this season, coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th May 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:06 BST

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference on Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s visit of St Helens, Smith said home-grown winger Liam Tindall has turned down the offer of a new contract.

Tindall came through Rhinos’ academy system to make his Betfred Super League debut in 2020. He has featured four times this season and 21 in total for Leeds.

Hull have been linked with the 22-year-old, whose Rhinos deal ends in November and Smith said: “We made an offer that hasn’t been accepted and I believe another one has. That’s where it’s at.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Smith revealed earlier this month prop Walters, who is also in the final year of his Leeds deal, has rejected terms from Rhinos. He is expected to join Wigan Warriors.

The coach is hopeful Rhinos can replace Tindall from within the club, but confirmed they are looking for a signing to take Walters’ place.

“In our outside-back ranks, in the age groups below and our reserves, we have some players of similar age to Liam,” he said.

“I am hopeful they will progress through the back end of this year and be able to step up and take some responsibility there for that gap.”

He added: “As far as middle-unit players go, we are certainly in the market. We were prior to Sam making his decision.

“We don’t have middle-unit players ready to step straight into Super League next year in our academy program.

“I think that’s a pretty well worn statement from most clubs, everyone’s chasing big middles.”

Smith insisted Rhinos’ recruitment and retention is a “daily process”. He stated: “We will provide updates when they are there.

“Otherwise, I am very, very focused on trying to get some regular strong performances. We’ve had a few of late so I am trying to keep that ball rolling into St Helens on Friday.”

