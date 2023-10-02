Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Leeds Rhinos to announce 'significant development' at midweek press conference

Leeds Rhinos will hold a major press conference this week.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The club say a “significant development for Headingley Stadium” will be unveiled to the media on Thursday morning.

Chairman Paul Caddick – who rarely enters the public spotlight – and chief executive Gary Hetherington are both set to attend, along with players from Rhinos’ men’s and women’s sides.

No further details have been given. Headingley has been without a naming rights sponsor since Emerald withdrew in November, 2021.

Related topics:HeadingleyHeadingley StadiumRhinos