Leeds Rhinos to announce 'significant development' at midweek press conference
Leeds Rhinos will hold a major press conference this week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club say a “significant development for Headingley Stadium” will be unveiled to the media on Thursday morning.
Chairman Paul Caddick – who rarely enters the public spotlight – and chief executive Gary Hetherington are both set to attend, along with players from Rhinos’ men’s and women’s sides.
No further details have been given. Headingley has been without a naming rights sponsor since Emerald withdrew in November, 2021.