Leeds Rhinos duo named in Wales rugby league squad: Hunslet man also called up

Two Leeds Rhinos players have been named in Wales’ squad for this autumn’s internationals.

Three-quarter Luis Roberts has been selected alongside reserves captain Ashton Robinson in a 26-man group. Roberts scored four tries in 13 games for Rhinos during 2024, but will leave the club when his contract expires in November.

Wales’ squad also includes Hunslet RLFC’s Jude Ferreira, Dewsbury Rams pair Curtis Davies and Owen Restall and Elliot Kear, of Batley Bulldogs, who will captain the side. It will be trimmed to 18 for a game against Jamaica in Neath on Tuesday, October 15 and Wales will take a 20 players to France for the following week’s European World Cup qualifiers.

Luis Roberts, seen being tackled by Jai Whitbread, made his final appearance for Leeds Rhinos in last Friday's defeat at Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

They play Serbia in Carcassonne on Tuesday, October 22, with the winners facing either France or Ukraine four days later in Perpignan. The victors from that game will go through to next year’s World Series, where the final places for the 2026 World Cup will be decided. If Wales are beaten by Serbia their World Cup hopes will be over and they will face the losers of the France against Ukraine match, also on October 26.

Coach John Kear said: “It’s fantastic we will be back playing in Wales after so long away, before the opportunity to take a step closer to the next World Cup. We have a mix of experienced heads and those who will be eager to make their mark on the international stage.”

Wales’ squad is: Bailey Antrobus (York Knights), Harry Boots (Cornwall), Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes), Mike Butt (Widnes Vikings), Max Clarke (Barrow Raiders), Joe Coope-Franklin (Salford Red Devils), Connor Davies (Halifax Panthers), Curtis Davies (Dewsbury Rams), Gil Dudson (Salford Red Devils, on loan), Will Evans (Whitehaven), Ben Evans (North Wales Crusaders), Jude Ferreira (Hunslet RLFC), Matty Fozard (Widnes), Charlie Glover (Salford), Elliot Kear (captain, Batley Bulldogs), Ben Lane (St. Helens), Rhodri Lloyd (Widnes), Josh Ralph (St. George-Illawarra Dragons), Owen Restall (Dewsbury), Luis Roberts, Ashton Robinson (both Leeds Rhinos), Matt Ross (Cornwall), Anthony Walker (Swinton Lions), Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars), Rhys Williams (Swinton), Huw Worthington (Whitehaven).