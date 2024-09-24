Ex-West Yorkshire players make rugby league history in Africa

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two former West Yorkshire players have helped create rugby league history in Africa.

Bolu Fagborun, scorer of five tries in 16 games for Batley Bulldogs during the 2008 season, is now coach of the Nigeria national women’s side, who defeated Kenya in Africa’s first World Cup qualifier. Nigeria Rugby League Federation vice-president Ade Adebisi made 11 appearances, with six tries, for Featherstone Rovers during the 2007 season.

Known as the Green Falcons, Nigeria triumphed on a countback after a two-game series. Nigeria won the opening match 22-14, but the aggregate scores were tied after an 8-0 victory for Kenya in the second leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Leeds Rhinos fans upset after 'worst' season, demand signings to end years of 'm...
Former Featherstone Rovers player Ade Adebisi (in black top) celebrates with the Nigeria team after their win over Kenya. Picture by Middle East Africa Rugby LeagueFormer Featherstone Rovers player Ade Adebisi (in black top) celebrates with the Nigeria team after their win over Kenya. Picture by Middle East Africa Rugby League
Former Featherstone Rovers player Ade Adebisi (in black top) celebrates with the Nigeria team after their win over Kenya. Picture by Middle East Africa Rugby League

With both teams having scored four tries over the two games, Nigeria went through courtesy of their three successful two-point goals, against two by Kenya. Kenya’s other points came from a pair of drop goals in the second game.

As African champions, Fagborun’s side progress to next year’s World Series. That will also involve the victors in a play-off between Greece and Ireland, the winners of an Americas qualifying tournament and the Asia Pacific runners-up. The nation coming out on top will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Fagborun, who also played for Huddersfield Giants, Sheffield Eagles and Rochdale Hornets, said: “Kenya did really well, it was some performance by them and there are some really talented players in African rugby league. We saw two tough teams who didn’t want to lose.”

Adebisi believes staging the World Cup qualifier was a leap forward for the continent. “We have 12 months now to try and make Africa proud,” he said. “We need to play more rugby league and the better they will be. Hopefully we will represent Africa well in the 2025 World Series.”

Related topics:KenyaAfricaYorkshireWest YorkshireBatley BulldogsFeatherstone Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.