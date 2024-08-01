Leeds Rhinos double boost as squads named for crucial clash v Salford Red Devils

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:13 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 12:37 BST
Leeds Rhinos have received a double boost ahead of Saturday’s crunch visit to Salford Red Devils.

Forwards Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand were today (Thursday) both included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad after injury. Sangare has missed three games with a knee injury and Goudemand didn’t play in the last two because of a damaged shoulder.

They replace Sam Eseh and Ben Littlewood in the only changes to Rhinos’ initial squad named before last week’s 34-6 win at Huddersfield Giants. Eseh, who started at prop, has been recalled by Wigan Warriors after a five-game loan spell with Leeds. Teenage forward Littlewood has yet to make his first team debut.

Justin Sangare is back in Leeds Rhinos' intial squad after a three-game layoff. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.Justin Sangare is back in Leeds Rhinos' intial squad after a three-game layoff. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Salford’s squad is: Ryan Brierley, Ethan Ryan, Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Amir Bourouh, Sam Stone, Kallum Watkins, Oliver Partington, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright, Joe Shorrocks, Chris Hankinson, Joe Mellor, Gil Dudson, Harvey Wilson, Loghan Lewis, Joe Bullock, Jayden Nikorima.

