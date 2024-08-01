Leeds Rhinos double boost as squads named for crucial clash v Salford Red Devils
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forwards Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand were today (Thursday) both included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad after injury. Sangare has missed three games with a knee injury and Goudemand didn’t play in the last two because of a damaged shoulder.
They replace Sam Eseh and Ben Littlewood in the only changes to Rhinos’ initial squad named before last week’s 34-6 win at Huddersfield Giants. Eseh, who started at prop, has been recalled by Wigan Warriors after a five-game loan spell with Leeds. Teenage forward Littlewood has yet to make his first team debut.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton.
Salford’s squad is: Ryan Brierley, Ethan Ryan, Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Amir Bourouh, Sam Stone, Kallum Watkins, Oliver Partington, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright, Joe Shorrocks, Chris Hankinson, Joe Mellor, Gil Dudson, Harvey Wilson, Loghan Lewis, Joe Bullock, Jayden Nikorima.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.