Leeds Rhinos have received a double boost ahead of Saturday’s crunch visit to Salford Red Devils.

Forwards Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand were today (Thursday) both included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad after injury. Sangare has missed three games with a knee injury and Goudemand didn’t play in the last two because of a damaged shoulder.

They replace Sam Eseh and Ben Littlewood in the only changes to Rhinos’ initial squad named before last week’s 34-6 win at Huddersfield Giants. Eseh, who started at prop, has been recalled by Wigan Warriors after a five-game loan spell with Leeds. Teenage forward Littlewood has yet to make his first team debut.