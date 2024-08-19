Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos are hoping to agree a new contract with coach Brad Arthur this week.

The Australian has been in talks with Rhinos over a fresh deal and though nothing has been signed yet, Leeds are increasingly confident the 50-year-old Australian will be their coach next year. As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post last week, the stumbling block is the length of Arthur’s contract, with Leeds preferring a long-term deal and the man himself looking for more flexibility, but he is keen to stay and Rhinos want to keep him.

Arthur’s wife arrived in Leeds on Saturday and his agent/manager was at that day’s Magic Weekend defeat by Warrington Wolves at Elland Road. Discussions will be stepped up over the next few weeks and a decision could be made by the end of this week.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur duing his press conference after Saturday's Magic Weekend defeat by Warrington Wolves. Picture by John Victor.

Arthur joined Rhinos last month on a contract until the end of this season. He wants to return to the NRL at some stage and has been linked with a new Perth club which is expected to join the competition in 2027.

If and when the coaching situation is resolved, Rhinos will turn their attention to player recruitment and retention for next year. Leeds have announced the signing of their former winger Ryan Hall on a one-season deal, though that is understood to include an option for 2026. Second-rower Rhyse Martin is the only confirmed departure, though three-quarter Luis Roberts is also expected to move on.