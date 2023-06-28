David Fusitu'a (number two) celebrates with teammate Richie Myler after scoring his second try against Huddersfield Giants last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

A series of injury setbacks have restricted the New Zealand and Tonga international to just 22 appearances since joining Rhinos last year.

But a brace of tries in last week’s 54-0 win over Huddersfield Giants took his tally for the club to 10 and he will be looking to repeat that impressive form away to Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fusitu’a hadn’t played since suffering an ankle injury away to Hull KR at the end of March and admitted: “I am not going to lie, it was a bit tough.”

David Fusitu'a dives in to score his second try against Huddersfield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He said: “Nothing has really gone my way, but credit to the medical staff and S and C [strength and conditioning] and my wife - they have all supported me through this time.

“I am not done yet, by any means. I just have to make sure I do everything right off the field to stay on the field.

“The S and C and medical staff kept me upbeat and made sure I was staying fit, along with the rehab I was doing to get my ankle better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It goes to show once you put your mind to something and you go away and do it, the results speak for themselves.”

A try by David Fusitu'a, left, just before half-time saw Rhinos go 22-0 ahead against Huddersfield last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

As well as he played against Giants, Fusitu’a reckons there is more to come. He added: “That’s the plan.

“[Last week] was really just a building game for me, I wanted to get through, do my job for the team and add something where I could.

“I was stoked with the way it went, couldn’t have asked for much more, but I’ve put that game to bed and we’ll go again [this] week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact this is the final year of his contract made Fusitu’a’s almost three-month layoff even more difficult.

Players need to be on the field to prove their worth and asked if he knows what he will be doing next year, Fusitu’a stressed: “Not yet.

“I’ll figure it out as we go. I just wanted to get back playing and everything sorts itself out then.”

The nine try rout of Giants also provided a much-needed boost to team morale after four successive losses and just one win in Leeds’ previous seven games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It definitely gets the confidence up a bit,” Fusitu’a reflected. “We have been through a bit of a rough patch this last little while so it was good for us to get out there and do that.

“We know we are a good team and when we turn up we can beat anyone. I feel like that starts for us on the training paddock and making sure when we are training well, it transfers into the game.

“We had a good week of training [before playing Huddersfield] and hopefully we can replicate that and keep rolling on.”

Warrington started the year in sensational fashion, kicking off with a 42-10 home win over Rhinos in round one, but their form has dipped and they have lost their last two, at Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup and against Castleford Tigers last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos could face a backlash and Fusitu’a warned: “They have been one of the form teams in the competition this year.