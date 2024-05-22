Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Leeds Rhinos fixtures have been given new dates at the request of Sky Sports.

Rhinos’ trip to Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round 17 will now be played on Thursday, July 11 (8pm). Rhinos’ round 19 visit to Huddersfield Giants has been rescheduled for two weeks later, on Thursday, July 25. Both matches will be played 24 hours earlier than originally announced.

Sky are broadcasting every Super League game this season, but the changes come after the two Leeds matches were chosen for exclusive live coverage. Sky has exclusive live rights to two fixtures each weekend, with the other four featuring as they happen on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. Up to 15 games are also being shown live on various BBC channels.

Leeds Rhinos will visit Huddersfield Giants' John Smith's Stadium on a rearranged date. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The exclusive picks in round 16 see Huddersfield Giants travelling to Warrington on Friday, July 5, while Hull KR and Catalans Dragons meet at Sewell Group Craven Park the following day. In round 17 Sky have exclusive rights to Wigan Warriors’ home derby against St Helens on Friday, July 12.