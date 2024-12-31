Rhinos under-performed on the field, leading to the departure of coach Rohan Smith and arrival of former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur. Though there were a handful of impressive wins over the course of the year, most notably at home to Wigan Warriors in August, Leeds failed to qualify for the play-offs for the second successive season.
Off the field, Rhinos lost one of the club’s favourite sons when Rob Burrow died in June, aged only 41, sparking mourning throughout the sporting world. 2024 also saw the death of two other Leeds legends, Lewis Jones and Syd Hynes. Here’s a look back at the past 12 months, featuring 20 pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The rugby league world grieved when Rhinos legend Rob Burrow died, from motor neurone disease, in June. The current team were among those who paid their respects at Headingley Stadium. Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images
Ash Handley scored one of the tries of the season away to Hull KR in February, but the game ended in defeat. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Rhinos lost one of the club's all-time greats when Lewis Jones died, aged 90. Tribute was paid to the golden boy of the 1950s and 60s at the home Super League game against St Helens in March. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Aussie full-back Lachie Miller produced an outstanding performance, including a couple of tries, when Rhinos won away to Castleford Tigers at Easter. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Teenager Riley Lumb had a debut to remember, scoring two tries in a win at Hull FC in April. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
In June, Rhinos' women played at Wembley for a second successive year, but again lost to St Helens in the Challenge Cup final. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
