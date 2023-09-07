Coach Rohan Smith has commented on speculation linking Leeds Rhinos with NRL centre Brenko Lee as uncertainty continues over Nene Macdonald’s future at the club.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Media reports in Australia this week claimed Rhinos have been in discussion with Lee, a former Tongia and Queensland player who has been released from his contract by Brisbane-based Dolphins.

That followed Macdonald’s failure to return to Leeds from paternity leave in Australia. Macdonald, who recently signed a four-year contract extension, was withdrawn from the initial squad to face Hull FC last Saturday and is not included in the 21 for this weekend’s visit of Wigan Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked at his weekly preview press conference about Lee, Smith said: “I have been made aware he is available, but we have had no discussions about Brenko joining the club and that won’t be happening.”

Rohan Smith has commented on speculation linking Rhinos with Brenko Lee, pictured on the ball for Dolphins against Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium in April. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Smith was also pressed about Macdonald’s situation, but said that is being dealt with by club chief executive Gary Hetherington.

“That’s one that is in Gary’s hands at the moment,” he stated. “I am very focused on what is a huge game for us on Saturday against Wigan. Gary is sure to update me when there’s some updates.”

The coach insisted: “I am not going to speculate about possible scenarios or what may or may not happen.

A dejected Nene MacDonald after Rhinos' Challenge Cup loss to Wigan in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s in the hands of Gary and Nene’s management team. What we want is the best outcome for the club and also for Nene and his young family.

“We think a lot of Nene, but there’s obviously some things to work through there. We are very much focused on the game at the weekend.”

Smith declined to say if Macdonald has been in touch with him or the club, or whether he feels let down by the player.