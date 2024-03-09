Injury worry for Leeds Rhinos ahead of St Helens clash after star hurt in win at Leigh Leopards
Hooker Andy Ackers, who has made a strong start to his Leeds career following a pre-season move from Salford Red Devils, limped off midway through the second half and did not return to the action. He could be a doubt for Friday’s visit of St Helens, when James Donaldson and James Bentley will be available after suspension.
Coach Rohan Smith said: “He had a bad bruise, quite an egg on his shin. Hopefully that’s all that is, but we will get it checked over the weekend and get him ready for next week.”
Second-rower James McDonnell didn’t return after being replaced six minutes after the break. Speaking immediately after the game, Smith said: “Macca’s fine now, it was more illness-related.”