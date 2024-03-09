Injury worry for Leeds Rhinos ahead of St Helens clash after star hurt in win at Leigh Leopards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hooker Andy Ackers, who has made a strong start to his Leeds career following a pre-season move from Salford Red Devils, limped off midway through the second half and did not return to the action. He could be a doubt for Friday’s visit of St Helens, when James Donaldson and James Bentley will be available after suspension.

Coach Rohan Smith said: “He had a bad bruise, quite an egg on his shin. Hopefully that’s all that is, but we will get it checked over the weekend and get him ready for next week.”

