Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith reveals high praise for double try of the week winner Ash Handley

On-song winger Ash Handley is setting an example for the rest of the team, his Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith reckons.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT
Handley won the RFL’s try of the week award in each of the opening two Betfred Super League rounds and is on the shortlist to be named the competition’s player of the month for February. The 28-year-old is now Rhinos’ longest-serving squad member and Smith reckons he has gone up a level this year.

“Ash has had those spectacular moments, which he has worked hard on in the pre-season, but he has had good well-rounded games overall in the last two, leading the way for us,” Smith – whose side face Catalans Dragons today (Saturday ) – said. Of what is behind Handley’s eye-catching form, the coach added: “He has been extremely diligent, he has trained hard and made a lot of commitments and choices off the field.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley outpaces the Salford Red Devls defence to score Super League's round one try of the week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley outpaces the Salford Red Devls defence to score Super League's round one try of the week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“He has always been a good pro’ to my knowledge and in my time at the club, but he has taken that up a standard. It is a good example for the rest of our group that if you do a bit more, you sometimes get a bit more too. It is early days, we’ve only played two rounds, but Ash has certainly started well.”

