The RFL’s Respect campaign aims to tackle abuse of match officials, address any player and fan misbehaviour and ensure a welcoming environment at all levels of the game. Rhinos Foundation, working with club director Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s production company RAM Films, have launched a movie to support the initiative ahead of the junior community rugby league season beginning this weekend. Young players from Hunslet ARLFC and Castleford Panthers feature in the film.

Handley, who played his youth rugby for Oulton Raiders, said: “Some of the best memories I have are playing rugby with my mates at junior level. Everyone there is involved for the love of the game and it’s all about enjoying rugby.

“I’ll always be grateful for the volunteers - whether as coaches or as referees - who made that possible. We all must remember that it's about enjoyment and creating welcoming environments and it’s important that we give our support to this campaign.”

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley, seen scoring against Salford last month, has backed the RFL's Respect campaign. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos Foundation’s community clubs development officer Sam Horner said poor behaviour risks driving people out of the sport. “This week junior clubs will be getting ready for their first games of the season and with that comes a lot of excitement,” Horner said.

“It’s important young people involved in playing the sport continue to feel that joy and don’t lose love for the game because of the negative comments from the sideline. This includes respect for our match officials who do a brilliant job and without whom our game wouldn’t exist.

“Everyone involved in the game has a duty to set the right example, from coaches to spectators. We hope this film and the courses we will be running will help start conversations and make people think about how they act.”

Leeds Rhinos l;egend Jamie Jones-Buchanan's RAM Films have produced a video promoting the RFL's respect campaign. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Horner added: “It is vital for the future of our game that our young players enjoy match days and want to keep playing. We understand sport brings out people’s passions, but we have to remember that these are children.

“As adults we wouldn’t shout at someone else’s child in any other circumstance, so we need to make sure it is not accepted in a rugby setting either. We need to grow our game so our community clubs need to be welcoming environments for young people and their families.”