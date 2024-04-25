Rugby league on TV: how to watch Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR v Wigan Warriors and others

Leeds Rhinos face a rare Sunday afternoon fixture this week when they visit Hull FC.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The game completes Betfred Super League round nine and, like all other top-flight fixtures, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Because it is not one of Sky’s two main matches, live coverage will also be available on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+.

Here’s where and when to watch all the latest Super League action.

Thursday, April 25:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
All this weekend's Super League matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.All this weekend's Super League matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
All this weekend's Super League matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off).

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos news: David Fusitu'a ruled out long-term but future unde...

Friday, April 26:

Castleford Tigers v London Broncos, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Hull KR v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, April 27:

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves, Sky Sports Arena (2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, April 28:

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Sky Sports Action (2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Related topics:Hull FCWigan WarriorsHull KRSky SportsSuper LeagueSky

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.