Rugby league on TV: how to watch Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR v Wigan Warriors and others
and live on Freeview channel 276
The game completes Betfred Super League round nine and, like all other top-flight fixtures, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Because it is not one of Sky’s two main matches, live coverage will also be available on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+.
Here’s where and when to watch all the latest Super League action.
Thursday, April 25:
St Helens v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off).
Friday, April 26:
Castleford Tigers v London Broncos, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Hull KR v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Action (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, April 27:
Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves, Sky Sports Arena (2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Sunday, April 28:
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Sky Sports Action (2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
