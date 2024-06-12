Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington believes grief over Rob Burrow’s death has united the sporting nation.

The former scrum-half’s passing has been felt well beyond rugby league’s borders, with tributes being held at England’s football international against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Newcastle last week and the Premiership rugby union final at Twickenham. “Rob’s battle with MND and his remarkable ability and achievements as a rugby league player won the hearts of everyone and brought together sport, business, politics and our nation like no other,” Hetherington observed. “He inspired us all and leaves an outstanding legacy.”

Burrow spent his entire playing career with Leeds, winning eight Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup twice. He retired in 2017 and had moved on to the coaching staff when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium has been at the centre of mourning and, reflecting on a difficult week, Hetherington admitted: “As a club we have never been in this situation before. It has been a new experience and a big and very emotional job for our club to manage and I think the club has done it very well.

Players stand for a minute's silence for Rob Burrow before Yorkshire Vikings' Vitality Blast match against Derbyshire Falcons at Headingley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It has also been a very emotional time for all our fanbase. They have been outstanding, not only Leeds Rhinos fans, but also the whole of rugby league and indeed other sports as well.

“It has brought together sport and sporting icons like no other. For Rob Burrow, a rugby league player, to get a round of applause before an England football international was quite significant. We have seen something quite unique.

“Rob won the hearts of everybody and rugby league has never got this level of attention before in my memory. I think the game of rugby league, inspired by Rob Burrow, has come out of the whole tragic set of circumstances extremely well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby league celebrated Burrow’s life at last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals, with a period of silence before matches and applause in the seventh minute of each. “Wembley was marvellous,” Hetherington added.

Rob Burrow's face on the big screen at Wembley during a minute's applause in last Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“There has been a real outpouring of emotion from the whole nation. Rob was such a remarkable character; with his exploits on the rugby league field and the fact he was only 5ft 4ins tall, everybody who saw him play will remember his unique style.”

Rhinos hope to use club jerseys and other items left at Headingley to create a permanent tribute to Burrow. Other ideas to celebrate his career are also being considered, but Hetherington stressed the family’s wishes are paramount.

“The whole Burrow family - his wife Lindsey, the children Macy, Maya and Jackson, Rob’s parents Geoff and Irene and his sisters - have been through a tortuous time,” Hetherington said. “To lose him so young, at 41, is a tragedy in itself, but they could not have managed the whole set of circumstances better than they have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Burrow's parents Irene and Geoff Burrow and his sisters Claire Burnett and Joanne Harsthorn look at tributes left at AMT Headingley. Picture by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Of Rhinos’ plans for a permanent memorial, the chief executive vowed: “There certainly should be something, but everything we have done we have done in conjunction with the family. We are very mindful of their wishes. Those conversations will continue and we will be supportive of whatever they wish to do, but there needs to be something, because Rob Burrow touched the heart of every Leeds Rhinos fan and every rugby league fan.”

A meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board next week will discuss plans for a lasting tribute to Burrow. Council leader councillor James Lewis said: “Rob was a true Leeds hero, with his courage and relentless positivity inspiring people across the city and far beyond.