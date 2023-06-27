Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith makes Tyrone Roberts statement, reveals Blake Austin latest

Coach Rohan Smith has commented on reports linking Rhinos with Australian half-back Tyrone Roberts and suggestions stand-off Blake Austin is set to reject Leeds’ offer of a new contract.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 2 min read

Both Rhinos’ halves, Austin and Aidan Sezer, are in the final year of their deal and free to talk to other clubs.

Sezer last week told the Yorkshire Evening Post he is “not in any rush” to get his future resolved, though he also admitted the four years he has spent in England is a long time away from home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos were previously linked with Wests Tigers’ Luke Brooks, though that was denied by Smith and the half-back has now signed a long-term deal at Manly Sea Eagles.

Tyrone Roberts in possession for Warrington in the 2018 Super League Grad Final agianst Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Tyrone Roberts in possession for Warrington in the 2018 Super League Grad Final agianst Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Tyrone Roberts in possession for Warrington in the 2018 Super League Grad Final agianst Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Reports this week suggested Leeds have former Warrington Wolves pivot Tyrone Roberts, who played under Smith at Norths Devils and is currently with another Queensland Cup club, Burleigh Bears, on their radar.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos make first signing for 2024 as coach Rohan Smith hails '...

Quizzed about that at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Smith said: “I have known Tyrone since 2007-8 when he had taken himself to Newcastle [Knights].

“We crossed paths a few times at the [Gold Coast] Titans and Norths Devils, but that one has absolutely no truth to it.

Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The last time I spoke to Tyrone was a couple of texts in and around North Devils’ Grand Final last year, when they went back-to-back. That was the extent of it.”

Smith added: “Tyrone’s a great kid, I have got a lot of time for him, but we have had absolutely no correspondence as far as a contract goes. I am not sure where that one surfaced from.”

Austin was man of the match in Leeds’ 54-0 win over Huddersfield Giants last Friday and Leeds are understood to be keen to keep him at Headingley.

The Australian is settled at Rhinos, but the two parties have yet to agree terms on a new deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other clubs are believed to be interested in the former Great Britain Lions player, but Smith, insisted he hasn’t given up on Austin being part of the squad next year.

He said: “It is a two-way street, every negotiation. Blake has the opportunity to see what is out there, but he is also still in our thoughts.”

Related topics:Aidan SezerLeedsBlake AustinRhinos