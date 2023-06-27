Both Rhinos’ halves, Austin and Aidan Sezer, are in the final year of their deal and free to talk to other clubs.

Sezer last week told the Yorkshire Evening Post he is “not in any rush” to get his future resolved, though he also admitted the four years he has spent in England is a long time away from home.

Rhinos were previously linked with Wests Tigers’ Luke Brooks, though that was denied by Smith and the half-back has now signed a long-term deal at Manly Sea Eagles.

Tyrone Roberts in possession for Warrington in the 2018 Super League Grad Final agianst Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Reports this week suggested Leeds have former Warrington Wolves pivot Tyrone Roberts, who played under Smith at Norths Devils and is currently with another Queensland Cup club, Burleigh Bears, on their radar.

Quizzed about that at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Smith said: “I have known Tyrone since 2007-8 when he had taken himself to Newcastle [Knights].

“We crossed paths a few times at the [Gold Coast] Titans and Norths Devils, but that one has absolutely no truth to it.

Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“The last time I spoke to Tyrone was a couple of texts in and around North Devils’ Grand Final last year, when they went back-to-back. That was the extent of it.”

Smith added: “Tyrone’s a great kid, I have got a lot of time for him, but we have had absolutely no correspondence as far as a contract goes. I am not sure where that one surfaced from.”

Austin was man of the match in Leeds’ 54-0 win over Huddersfield Giants last Friday and Leeds are understood to be keen to keep him at Headingley.

The Australian is settled at Rhinos, but the two parties have yet to agree terms on a new deal.

Other clubs are believed to be interested in the former Great Britain Lions player, but Smith, insisted he hasn’t given up on Austin being part of the squad next year.