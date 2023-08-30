Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has given his view on abuse of referees, whether coaches should comment on match officials’ decisions and why the situation will improve next year.

The RFL issued a statement of support on Tuesday after full-time referee Marcus Griffiths revealed he had received abusive and homophobic messages on social media following Rhinos’ defeat at Huddersfield Giants last Sunday.

Speaking in his media briefing after that game, Smith referred to “critical moments” going against his side, including a late drop goal by Giants’ Jake Connor which he felt had gone wide.

There have been accusations from some on social media this week that scrutiny of decisions by coaches and journalists stokes anti-referee sentiment.

Giants' Jake Connor in conversation with referee Marcus Griffiths during last Sunday's game. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

But - talking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Hull FC - Smith rejected that claim.

He confirmed he had “raised a few questions around some things that happened in the game” through official channels, but insisted any abuse is unacceptable.

“We all make mistakes,” he said. “Players, coaches, media, referees, we are all subject to getting things wrong at times.

“We understand those things happen from time to time so I am really disappointed to hear there has been abuse directed toward the match officials.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I think it was a team performance among the three officials, not just one person. We as coaches raise critical moments in the game sometimes in our press conferences, but it is nearly always measured and in context.

“I think anyone wanting to know the full coach’s view should really check out the press conference itself and listen to the whole argument before they want to critique a referee or make comment.

“The positive thing moving forward is the match officials team will have support next year with games being televised or streamed and a video ref being there to assist as well.”

Referee Marcus Griffiths. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Smith does not feel coaches should be prevented from commenting on decisions made by match officials, providing they do it properly.

“Coaches and players always get questioned about their own performance,” he pointed out. “The referees have a critical role to play in the outcome, but also the spectacle of the game, so I don’t think it’s unfair for a coach to make comment, as long as it’s not a personal attack and it’s done in the right manner.

“To raise question of incident I don’t think is an issue. The game likes its controversy, but it should always be dealt with in a fair and respectful manner.”

He stressed: “Anyone that abuses anyone - whether player, coach, official, management or anyone - that’s just not part of our game.

“The people involved in any abuse really aren’t helping our game, they are making things worse. I have a lot of respect for the officials, they have a very hard job to do.