Referee list for Super League round 24 including Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos and Warrington v Castleford

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s round of Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Tom Grant will take charge of Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. The same day, Jack Smith is the man in the middle for Castleford Tigers’ match at Warrington Wolves.

Sunday’s game between Wakefield Trinity and St Helens will be refereed by Marcus Griffiths. This weekend’s other appointments (all on Friday) are: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils – Chris Kendall; Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – Ben Thaler; Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Liam Moore.

