The sport’s new deal with Sky Sports, which is currently being finalised, will see all fixtures broadcast live in some form.

Unlike previous seasons, when video referees have only operated at Sky or Channel 4-televised matches, the system will be in operation at every game.

That could also pave the way for a captain’s challenge system similar to the one used in Australia’s NRL and at last year’s World Cup.

Sam Walters celebrates after scoring for Rhinos at St Helens last month. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Both teams were permitted the opportunity to dispute one decision in a game, with the challenge being retained if the original call was overturned.

There were several contentious decisions in Rhinos non-televised 21-12 defeat at Huddersfield Giants last Sunday, including a drop goal awarded to the home side which Leeds’ players were convinced had missed the target.

Walters reckoned “a couple of weird decisions didn’t go our way” and admitted there is extra pressure on officials in non-broadcast games.

“I think we need the video ref and the captain’s challenge as well,” Walters said. “That will make every game a lot fairer so I am all for that.”

Sam Walters, seen offloading against Salford in May, has been one of Rhinos' form forwards this year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The RFL’s match officials department have declined to comment on the drop goal controversy, but the YEP understands they are confident referee Marcus Griffiths’ decision was correct.

The defeat at Huddersfield left Rhinos four points outside the top-six with four games remaining, beginning at Hull FC on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say that’s it,” Walters insisted of Rhinos’ play-off hopes. “There’s still games to play, all we can do is win and put a bit of pressure on other teams to maybe slip up.”

But the 22-year-old admitted: “That one [last Sunday] really hurts. It was probably the first time this year when I’ve thought about us not making it. We will regroup now and stick together, that’s all we can do.”

Sam Walters was a try scorer for Rhinos against Huddersfield in June. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The game was effectively lost in the opening quarter when Rhinos went 16-0 down and lost James Bentley to a bad concussion, reducing them to 16 available players.

They cut the gap to four points at half-time and put Giants under heavy pressure in the second period, without being able to get over the line.

Walters felt Rhinos couldn’t be faulted for effort, but need to be more clinical. He said: “Credit to Huddersfield for the way they started.

“We’ve only got one half-back, basically, and that’s putting a lot of pressure on Seze [Aidan Sezer] so it is going to take a bit of time for it to stick and we don’t have time on our side, but we played until the end. “

Walters is one of Rhinos’ form forwards, having scored five tries in 14 games this year. He has played in the middle for Leeds over the past couple of seasons, but returned to his previous second-row role against Huddersfield.

He reflected: “It was a case of waiting for the ball and trying to hold shape because I have got two good carriers alongside me in Harry [Newman] and Ash [Handley].

“I wasn’t following the ball much, but still doing my bit for the team when I got opportunities.

“I don’t know which position I prefer at the moment. I wish I had been involved more [on Sunday], but it was still a solid performance, I think.”

Walters is approaching the end of his time at Leeds, before he joins Wigan Warriors in pre-season on a three-year contract.

He has missed only one game since his move was confirmed in June and stressed he is determined to finish his Rhinos career on a high.

“I’ve said to the boys ‘I will show you with my performances I want to be here for the rest of the season’,” he stated.

“That’s why [last week] was so disappointing, because if we don’t make the six and that was the game, it makes it hurt even more. I don’t want to leave the club on a down, I want to leave it on an up.

“I am pleased with my form, there’s a few things [last week] I can work on, like my offloads, but I hadn’t played in that position for a while.