Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith calls for time on high tackle crackdown, responds to players strike rumour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week’s opening round of Betfred Super League fixtures saw four players sent-off and nine sin-binned, including Rhinos’ Paul Momirovski. He was not charged by the match review panel, but 16 players were, with Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts being handed a four-game ban by a disciplinary tribunal this week. Four players had the grade issued by the match review panel reduced at the same hearing.

Controversy over the flurry of cards overshadowed the on-field action, but Smith believes more time is needed before it will be clear how the crackdown on high tackles is working. Smith, whose side visit Hull KR tonight (Thursday), said: “I guess in the early stages of every season - in a lot of different sports - you’re trying to establish maybe new interpretations or new rules and you reserve your judgement until you’re a month or six weeks into the season and you see if there’s a bit of rhythm or consistency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Paul Momirovski is spoken to by referee Aaron Moore before being sin-binned during last week's win against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the RFL have been clear with the directive, the actual process around that. I think the match review panel have their job to do on Monday and sometimes the job should be left until then. But the referees, with the support of the video ref, have the opportunity to get a replay or two and support the on-field decision.

“Let’s see how it is in a month or six weeks. Early in the season I think the timing of the players is maybe a bit out as well, so let’s hope it settles down and we’ve got the best players on the field as often as possible for all teams.”