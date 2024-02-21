Rhinos will be without at least six members of their first team squad, though one could return from injury, as they seek to back up last week’s home victory over Salford Red Devils. Hull KR have a player suspended following an incident in the opening derby win against Hull FC and four more are either ruled out or in doubt. Here’s who is definitely missing for both teams, which players might return and when the casualties could be back in action.
1. David Fusaitu'a (Rhinos)
Knee and calf problems prevented the winger playing in pre-season and he missed the round one win over Salford Red Devils last week, He is expected to be out of action for around another seven weeks following knee surgery. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Mikolaj Oledzki (Rhinos)
Rhinos’ 2021 and 2022 player of the year suffered damage to a shoulder against Salford last week. At this stage, it is not believed to be serious and the prop could be in contention for the round three visit of Catalans Dragons on Saturday, March 2. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
Leeds' new number 10 has not played since undergoing knee surgery last year. Coach Rohan Smith says he is “probably still a couple of weeks away”. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. James McDonnell (Rhinos)
Hasn't played since Boxing Day, because of a hamstring issue picked up in training, but has been named in the squad for the game in East Yorkshire. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Derrell Olpherts (Rhinos)
The winger played in three of Rhinos’ pre-season games, but was unavailable for round one because of a hip problem. He is expected to miss next week’s visit of Catalans Dragons, but could be available for the trip to leigh Leopards in round four. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
Gannon suffered successive concussions in pre-season, against Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR, after similar issues in the previous two seasons. Despite no symptoms, he has been stood down from playing and contact training for three months as a precaution so is unlikely to be back in the side before June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com