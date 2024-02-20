Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disciplinary tribunal this evening (Tuesday) handed Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum a four-match ban after he was sent-off for a high tackle in last Saturday’s home win over Warrington Wolves. The former England man pleaded guilty, but challenged the E grade issued by the RFL’s match review panel.

The hearing found the grading to be correct and he was also fined £750. He will miss the game at AMT Headingley on Saturday, March 2, as well as this weekend’s visit to London Broncos and home meetings with Hull FC and Castleford Tigers.

But teammate Paul Seguier will be available for the trip to Rhinos, despite being handed a two-match penalty notice by the match review panel. He pleaded guilty to head contact, but successfully challenged the grading which was reduced from D to C. He was suspended for one game and fined £250.

Catalans Dragons' Paul Seguier, left and Michael McIlorum. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Tigers had mixed news with Liam Watts suspended for four games, but Charbel Tasipale now available for Sunday’s visit to Salford Red Devils. Watts was sent-off during last Saturday’s defeat by Wigan Warriors. He pleaded guilty to head contact and the tribunal upheld review panel’s E grading.

Watts will miss Sunday’s game as well as fixtures against Warrington, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans. He was also fined £750, but will be back in contention for the Easter derby against Rhinos on March 28.

Tasipale was set to miss this weekend’s game, but the tribunal reduced the review panel’s grading from C to B and the one-game penalty notice was overturned. He was fined £250. Salford full-back Ryan Brierley us also free to play this weekend. He was originally handed a one-match penalty notice after being charged with grade C head contact in last Friday’s defeat at Leeds. That was downgraded on appeal to B and he was fined £250.

Hull FC’s Franklin Pele will miss three matches and teammate Ligi Sao one following Tuesday’s tribunal. Pele was charged with grade E head contact after being sent-off against Hull KR last Thursday. The hearing found the grading to be correct and he was also fined £750. The usual tariff for grade E offences is four-six games. Sao, who was also red carded, was charged with Grade D other contrary behaviour during the same match, but successfully challenged the grading which was lowered to B. He was fined £250.

Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts, right, is sent-off by referee Tom Grant during last weekend's defeat by Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.