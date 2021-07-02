Matt Prior takes on Leigh's Mark Ioane. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Agar felt Tom Holroyd, 20 and 34-year-old Matt Prior were at the heart of Rhinos’ 48-18 win over Leigh Centurions.

Holroyd scored an eye-catching solo try in only his second game after recovering from a fractured leg suffered in pre-season training.

He had also impressed as a substitute against Salford Red Devils last Sunday and Agar said: “I thought he was magnificent again.”

He reflected: “When I first got to the club, what we were seeing in Tommy was a guy who is all energy.

“Because he is all power and all action, he would blow a gasket pretty early.

“He has worked so hard on his physical condition and he has had to do that at times with some injuries.

"He broke his leg and he had really difficulty with his hand last year.

“After the semi-final we didn’t pick him for Wembley, which was a real disappointment for him, but he was struggling to be effective defensively because his hand was busted.

“But the shape he is in, to come back after a broken leg and such a long layoff and throw in two performances like he has is a real testament to how hard he has worked. He is very strong mentally and we are chuffed to bits with him.”

The game against Leigh was Prior's third in seven days and he will back up again on Monday at Warrington Wolves.

He is captaining the side during Luke Gale’s suspension and Agar enthused: “You know you are going to get a seven-, eight- or nine out of 10 performance every week from him.

“He is low maintenance, low fuss and he does what it says on the tin every week. I think sometimes people don’t quite appreciate what he does for the team and the qualities he has. It’s not always eye-catching stuff, but it’s stuff you build a team around and his teammates really appreciate him.”