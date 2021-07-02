Tom Holroyd was outstanding in only his second game after recovering from a fractured leg. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds went behind early on, but ran in nine tries against Betfred Super League's bottom club.

Here's how the players rated during Rhinos' second game in five days.

Leeds Rhinos

Mikolaj Oledzki is tackled by former Leeds player Liam Hood. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

15 Liam Sutcliffe: Looked comfortable at full-back and combined well with Tom Briscoe and Jack Broadbent on Rhinos’ left 8

24 Luke Briscoe: Cleared his lines well and was solid, though most of Leeds’ chances were on the other flank 7

12 Rhyse Martin: Superb run set up Rhinos’ opening try and he did a fine job in an unfamiliar role 8

2 Tom Briscoe: Looked very assured in the left-centre and is gave his winger some good service 8

27 Jack Broadbent: Four tries is good going, should have had a fifth, but continued to impress 8

6 Rob Lui: Long-awaited return, hadn’t trained but gave Leeds’ attack a new dimension 8

9 Kruise Leeming: Terrific effort, scored a try and was involved in five others. Didn’t look out of position at all 9

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Another big effort in his third game in seven days 8

14 Brad Dwyer: Split the defenced several times, was disciplined and worked well with Leeds’ other pivots 8

18 Tom Holroyd: Stepped through for a brilliant try which capped a powerful individual effort 8

25 James Donaldson: Scored the opening try and put in a big shift 7

31 Morgan Gannon: His first Super League start, played a key role in Broadbent’s second try 7

10 Matt Prior: A machine, phenomenal effort backing up again 9

Subs

26 Jarrod O’Connor: Worked hard, some nice touches 7

19 King Vuniyayawa: Failed a head injury assessment 7

22 Sam Walters: Deserved his second Super League try 7

29 Liam Tindall: Brief introduction for his first appearance this year 7

Leigh Centurions

22 Craig Mullen 5

2 Matty Russell 6

3 Iain Thornley 6

4 Junior Sa’u 6

24 Keanan Brand 5

1 Ryan Brierley 5

7 Joe Mellor 7

16 Nathaniel Peteru 5

9 Liam Hood 5

12 Jordan Thompson 5

11 Ben Hellewell 6

18 Matty Gee 5

13 James Bell 6

Subs

10 Mark Ioane 6

15 Alex Gerrard 6

14 Matty Wildie 5

26 Nathan Peats 6

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan) 8