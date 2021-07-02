Leeds Rhinos boss 'delighted' after depleted side sweep past Leigh Centurions for third successive Super League win
Leeds Rhinos' third successive win –and second in five days – left coach Richard Agar “delighted”.
Visitors Leigh Centurions scored first, inside three minutes, but Agar said he “loved what we did after that” as Rhinos powered to a morale-boosting 48-18 success.
Leeds were without 12 senior players through injury, Covid or suspension and Agar admitted: “I thought it could potentially be a pretty tricky game given the disruption we’d faced and our lack of preparation.”
He reflected: “They started better, but after that we did a really good job.
“What pleased me was the amount of young players coming in and doing a job.”
Stand-off Rob Lui made his first appearance of the year, following injury, without having trained.
Agar hailed his contribution, plus those from makeshift half-back Kruise Leeming and hooker Brad Dwyer, alongside Liam Sutcliffe who returned from coronavirus out of position at full-back.
But it was 20-year-old rookie Jack Broadbent who stole the show with a four-try performance
“He’s a super young man, a great professional,” Agar said of the winger, who has also played at full-back and centre this year.
“He is a really good finisher and he and Tom Briscoe have struck a good combination on that left-hand side.”
Leeds back up away to Warrington Wolves on Monday and will be without substitute forward King Vuniyayawa who failed a head injury assessment.
