James Donaldson touches down for Leeds' first try against Leigh. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Visitors Leigh Centurions scored first, inside three minutes, but Agar said he “loved what we did after that” as Rhinos powered to a morale-boosting 48-18 success.

Leeds were without 12 senior players through injury, Covid or suspension and Agar admitted: “I thought it could potentially be a pretty tricky game given the disruption we’d faced and our lack of preparation.”

He reflected: “They started better, but after that we did a really good job.

Kruise Leeming goes over for a try. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“What pleased me was the amount of young players coming in and doing a job.”

Stand-off Rob Lui made his first appearance of the year, following injury, without having trained.

Agar hailed his contribution, plus those from makeshift half-back Kruise Leeming and hooker Brad Dwyer, alongside Liam Sutcliffe who returned from coronavirus out of position at full-back.

But it was 20-year-old rookie Jack Broadbent who stole the show with a four-try performance

“He’s a super young man, a great professional,” Agar said of the winger, who has also played at full-back and centre this year.

“He is a really good finisher and he and Tom Briscoe have struck a good combination on that left-hand side.”

Leeds back up away to Warrington Wolves on Monday and will be without substitute forward King Vuniyayawa who failed a head injury assessment.