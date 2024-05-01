Star man back in contention as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Super League clash v London Broncos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winger Ash Handley is drafted in after missing two games with a rib injury, but remains in doubt and faces a fitness test later in the week. Handley replaces Paul Momirovski in the initial squad.

The Australian centre suffered an ankle injury during last Sunday’s game. Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, who was 18th man, half-back Jack Smith, centre Ned McCormack and second-row Ben Littlewood all retain their place in the 21 after not being selected for the team at MKM Stadium.

Ash Handley has a chance of returning for Leeds Rhinos this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Prop Tom Holroyd and second-rowers James Bentley and Morgan Gannon remain sidelined because of concussion and winger David Fuysitu’a (knee), centre Harry Newman (back) and prop James Donaldson (neck) are also ruled out.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb.