Leeds Rhinos boss admits Wakefield Trinity game is a '4-pointer' amid 'leave everything out there' pledge

Leeds Rhinos have reached the tipping point in their season where results become more important than performances.

Rhinos go into tomorrow’s (Thursday) derby at Wakefield Trinity sitting fourth in Betfred Super League, one point behind their next opponents Leigh Leopards and two adrift of second-placed Wigan Warriors. They are six ahead of Wakefield, who are seventh and victory would leave them within touching distance of a top-six play-off spot.

Trinity have their own motivation, knowing they will climb into sixth place if they win and Arthur admitted round 20 - out of 27 - is a “four-pointer”. He vowed: “The guys are pretty well educated on where we sit and what we need to do. They know these games are worth four points and I am sure the players are aware we could put an eight-point buffer on the rest of the competition.

“All these games towards the back end of the year are pretty crucial in terms of the two points. It is important you play well and your performances are really strong. We've focused a lot on making sure we build performances that resemble how we train and what we want to look like, but now - over the next month - the result is pretty important.

Thursday's game is Leeds Rhinos' first vist to Wakefield Trinity since the new Neil Fox MBE Stand was opened at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield, last year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Sometimes it’s not how you go about it and how you get it. In the last few weeks [of the season] you’ve just got to make sure you are right on top of the result and your performance. Results are pretty key for a lot of teams that are still in the hunt.”

Round 20 is split, with half the matches being played this week. Neither side has a game next weekend so Arthur expects no holding back. He added: “It’s a long time to sit around and wait for your next game to have any regrets. We need to make sure we leave everything on the field. They are in the same situation - they are going to have the support right behind them and it’s up to us to do something about that. I’m starting to see how important these derbies are. The excitement adds to the contest for the players.”