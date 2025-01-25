Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Man of the moment Ash Handley has revealed his favourite of the 127 tries he has scored for Leeds Rhinos - and it’s not the one you’d think.

Handley began last season in sensational style, scoring what was voted February’s try of the month with an incredible long-range effort in the round one win over Salford Red Devils. But asked, before his testimonial game at home to Wigan Warriors on Sunday, to pick the touchdown he enjoyed most, Rhinos’ co-captain came up with a surprising answer.

“I won’t say the Salford try last year, because that’s starting to do my head in - I’ve seen it everywhere,” Handley joked. “I scored one in 2019 against Catalans, off a kick from Rob Lui.

Leeds Rhinos take on Wigan Warriors this weekend in a testimonial for Ash Handley. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I just knew where he was going to put it, so I ran in off the wing, he grubbered it through towards the posts, no one thought I’d be there and it bounced up for me and I scored. That was a good one because I anticipated where he was going to put it and I ran in off the tryline and scored it.”

At 28 - he turns 29 the day after Rhinos’ Super League opener against Wakefield Trinity next month - Handley is young to be celebrating a testimonial. Another Oulton Raiders product, Ryan Hall, returned to Leeds ahead of the new campaign and is still going strong at 37, so Handley won’t put a time limit on his own career.

“I want to play as long as I can,” Handley said. “Hally’s unbelievable, he trains so hard and looks after himself so well, it’s no surprise he’s still playing at the highest level now. He is in terrific shape and he’s someone to look up to. For me, I just want to try to stay fit and play as long as I can. I don’t have a number on it, but as long as I am playing well and enjoying it, I’ll play as long as I can.”

Handley made his debut in an infamous defeat away to London Broncos - who lost every other game that season - in August, 2014, a week before Leeds beat Castleford Tigers at Wembley to win their first Challenge Cup in 15 years. “They pretty much scored every try down our side, so it wasn’t one to remember,” Handley said of the 40-36 loss. “It wasn’t the greatest debut, so I’ve wiped it out and counted the next season when I played against Wigan.”

Ash Handley, pictured, is celebrating a testimonial following 10 years in Leeds Rhinos' firest team squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.

After that inauspicious start, it wasn’t until 2018 when Handley felt established in the team. He recalled: “I played pretty much all year in 2015, but I was playing because Tom [Briscoe] was injured. I was just filling a gap.

“The team was unreal at that time and I was so fortunate to be part of that squad. In 2016 we had loads of injuries so it was a rough year and I didn’t play much in 2017 either. Then I sort of forced my way into the squad in 2018 and played a bit of centre and nailed a position there. Then I thought ‘I am actually an important member of this squad now’ and I started to try to keep a shirt, rather than be happy with playing here and there and getting put in when somebody was injured.”

Reflecting on his time at Leeds, Handley is “really proud” of what he has achieved so far. “I just enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy playing rugby, I am passionate about it. I just want to keep getting better and playing more and just enjoying it, really. I want to keep playing to the best I can.

“I am proud and I want to make my family proud. That’s pretty much why you play. I am proud of where I’m at at the moment, but I want to keep getting better as well.”

Leeds Rhinos' long-serving back Ash Handley. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He will be the centre of attention this weekend, in a new role and will wear his former number, five, for the afternoon, with Hall taking the 25 jersey as a one-off. But Handley stressed he is keen not to get too wrapped up in the occasion, beforehand at least.

“I don’t really like it, to be honest,” he said of the attention coming his way on Sunday. “I feel a little bit embarrassed. I don’t want it to be a song and dance, especially before the game.

“I’ve played in a lot of people’s testimonial games and there’s quite a bit going on beforehand. I don’t want to get distracted by that. I am looking forward to walking out with my son, I think that will be a massive occasion for him and a big moment for my family, but I just want to knuckle down and get ready to play, then we can celebrate and reflect on it afterwards.”