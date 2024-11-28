Brad Arthur makes Leeds Rhinos captaincy call ahead of first full Super League season

Cameron Smith and Ash Handley will share captaincy duties at Leeds Rhinos next year after Brad Arthur opted for a change of approach.

Smith led the Rhinos in 2024 but is set to team up with Handley in Arthur's first full campaign in charge.

"Cam and Ash will have equal responsibility and will share the role," said Arthur, who took the reins at Headingley in the second half of last season. "Both of them can focus on their own games and lean on each other.

"We will have a leader in the backs and the forwards, whether that is in games or training.

"They are two people who take so much pride in our history and heritage and being homegrown players is important.

"We all trust and respect them and that is vital when you are picking captains. They will lead by example and drive the standards we have set as a group for this season."

Smith was handed the captaincy by Rohan Smith this time last year after the Australian decided against appointing a full-time skipper for the 2023 campaign.

The loose forward is happy to share the responsibility with fellow academy graduate Handley.

Brad Arthur has been in charge at Headingley since July. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I am over the moon to be sharing this role with Ash," said Smith. "We have come through the journey together side by side.

"We have got a really exciting squad and I am looking forward to a successful year with the team."

The change represents a promotion for Handley after serving as vice-captain last season.

"I am honoured to be named co-captain and very proud," said the England winger.

Ash Handley, left, and Cameron Smith, right, will share the responsibility this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We have got a massive year ahead of us. It is about what we do going forward and we want to get this club where it belongs.

"Myself and Cam can support each other which will hopefully bring the best out of us in our performances as well."