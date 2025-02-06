Up to 16 of Leeds Rhinos’ top 20 players are set to feature in Saturday’s season-opener against non-league Wests Warriors.

Coach Brad Arthur today named an incredibly strong initial squad for the visit of the Southern Conference minnows in Betfred Challenge Cup round three. Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo and Jarrod O’Connor are ruled out through injury and James Bentley is rested, but every other player with a number from one-20 is included.

Nineteen-year-old three-quarter Jack Smith and second-rower Toby Warren, 21, are in contention for their debut. Both are members of the full-time group and will be awarded a squad number if they come into the matchday 18.

Alfie Edgell, middle, will return from a broken jaw when Leeds Rhinos begin their Challenge Cup campaign against Wests Warriors on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Arthur has confirmed full-back/winger Alfie Edgell will be among the substitutes as he returns from a broken jaw suffered in training just before Christmas. Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is one of seven players in the 21 who has been capped by England, but Arthur said he will not play.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon is set for his competitive comeback after missing the whole of last season because of concussion. Injuries to the three senior players plus rookies Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack, Fergus McCormack and Max Simpson, who is now in full training after a two-year layoff, have left Rhinos down to just 21 available players for their first meaningful game of the campaign.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Milolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Jack Smith, Toby Warren.