Leeds Rhinos ace stars as England win in Queensland on wheelchair rugby league tour

Leeds Rhinos’ Nathan Collins starred with 22 points as England’s wheelchair rugby league side beat Queensland on the Sunshine Coast today in the second game of their Australian tour.

England, who hammered New South Wales 86-10 in their opening match, overcame a tough challenge to win 72-60 at the Caloundra Sports Centre after leading 42-24 at the break. Having scored 20 points as a half-time substitute against New South Wales, Collins maintained his impressive form by bagging a brace of tries and kicking seven goals.

He was named player of the match and received a trophy named in honour of England teammate Jack Brown, in recognition of his contribution to the development of wheelchair rugby league during five years working in Queensland before he returned home to Halifax last winter. Castleford Tigers’ Luis Domingos also crossed twice and England’s other try scorers were Joe Coyd (3), Mason Billington 2, Rob Hawkins, Lewis King, Seb Bechara and Finlay O’Neill.

Hawkins, Coyd and Boardman added a goal each. World champions England will remain on the Gold Coast for Test matches against Australia on Thursday and Sunday.