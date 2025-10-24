Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers men on scoresheet as England wheelchair begin Australia tour with big win

Players from Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers were on the scoresheet as England’s wheelchair side kicked off their Australian tour with a big win over New South Wales.

Coach Tom Coyd gave all his 10-strong squad equal game time, changing his entire side at half-time of the 86-10 win at the Whitlam Sports Centre in western Sydney. Castleford’s Luis Domingos marked his England debut with a try in the first half, when Jack Brown crossed for a hat-trick Wayne Boardman added a try and five goals and Lewis King also touched down.

After the break, Leeds pivot Nathan Collins racked up 20 points from a try and eight goals, Rob Hawkins raced over five times, Seb Bechara bagged a brace and Joe Coyd was the other scorer. England’s next destination is the Sunshine Coast, north of Brisbane, for a fixture against Queensland on Monday. They face Australia on the Gold Coast in the first Test three days later.